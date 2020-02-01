Knicks' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to play
Bullock (illness) will play Saturday against the Pacers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Despite feeling under the weather, Bullock will take the court. Over the past seven games, he's averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 26.7 minutes.
