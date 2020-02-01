Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Heads to locker room
Harrell went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The extent of Harrell's injury is unclear. He should be considered questionable to return.
