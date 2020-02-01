Nuggets' Gary Harris: Off injury report
Harris (personal) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
After a two-game absence, Harris will return to the court. In January, he averaged 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes.
