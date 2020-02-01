Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Coming off bench Saturday

Sampson will come off the bench Saturday against the Knicks.

With Myles Turner (illness) healthy and back in the starting five, Sampson will resume his usual reserve role. In seven appearances off the bench this season, he's averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebound in 5.3 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories