Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Coming off bench Saturday
Poeltl will come off the bench Saturday against the Hornets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With LaMarcus Aldridge (thumb) back in the starting five after a two-game absence, Poeltl will resume a reserve role. In his past five appearances off the bench, he's averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 12.8 minutes.
