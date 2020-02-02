Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Saturday
Brunson will start Saturday's game against the Hawks, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brunson came off the bench in the first game of Luka Doncic's (ankle) absence, but he'll get the starting nod Saturday. In eight previous starts, he's averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Productive off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scoreless in 14 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Enters starting five•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Plays just 12 minutes in win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Coming off bench Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.