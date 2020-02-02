Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting Saturday
Kleber will start Saturday's game against the Hawks, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out, Kleber will enter the starting five. In 10 previous starts, he's averaged 10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 assists in 29.7 minutes.
