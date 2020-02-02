Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Sunday

Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Antetokounmpo left Friday's game against the Nuggets with what's been deemed left hamstring soreness, and it's possible he'll miss Sunday's game. More information may arrive following the Bucks' morning shootaround. Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe would see increased playmaking responsibilities if Antetkounmpo sat out.