Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Probable Sunday
Hutchison (shoulder, hip) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Despite being banged up, Hutchison should play. Over the past three games, he's averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 23.7 minutes.
