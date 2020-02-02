Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable Monday
Ntilikina (groin) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Cleveland.
The guard has been sidelined for the past two contests while tending to a groin injury, but there's speculation that Ntilikina could return in time for Monday's game. The 2017 first-round selection is currently averaging 5.9 points and 3.0 assists over 44 appearances for New York this season.
