Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Monday
Russell is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a bruised quad.
Russell picked up the injury during Saturday's blowout win over the Cavs, and it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared to start at his usual point guard spot Monday. Russell finished Saturday's game with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 29 minutes.
