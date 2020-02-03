Nuggets' Will Barton: One rebound shy of double-double
Barton posted 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-123 overtime loss at Detroit.
Barton scored at least 20 points for a second straight contest, and he has settled as a reliable scoring threat on a Nuggets team that has been without Paul Millsap (knee), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Gary Harris (personal reasons) for the better part of the last few weeks. The continued absence of three starters should bump Barton's usage rate, thus increasing his scoring figures at least on a short-term scenario.
