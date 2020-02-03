Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Monday
Smart (thigh) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reports.
As anticipated, Smart will miss Monday's tilt with Atlanta due to a thigh bruise he sustained in Saturday's game against Philadelphia. Brad Wanamaker appears to be the best bet to join the starting five in place of Smart, though Javonte Green and Tremont Waters are also candidates. As the injury doesn't appear to be anything too concerning, Smart has a good chance of making a return in Wednesday's game against Orlando.
