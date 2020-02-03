Suns' Dario Saric: Out Monday
Saric (ankle) will not play Monday against Brooklyn, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.
Saric did not travel with the team for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, so it's no surprise that he'll remain out Monday, as well, with the Suns heading into the second night of a difficult back-to-back set. Reading between the lines, Saric will likely remain out Wednesday in Detroit before the Suns return home for a matchup with the Rockets on Friday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...