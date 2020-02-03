Suns' Dario Saric: Out Monday

Saric (ankle) will not play Monday against Brooklyn, Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reports.

Saric did not travel with the team for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, so it's no surprise that he'll remain out Monday, as well, with the Suns heading into the second night of a difficult back-to-back set. Reading between the lines, Saric will likely remain out Wednesday in Detroit before the Suns return home for a matchup with the Rockets on Friday.