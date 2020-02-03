Heat's Justise Winslow: Not playing Monday
The Heat list Winslow (back) as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Winslow was expected to be re-evaluated over the weekend following a two-week shutdown period, but the Heat have yet to comment on the 23-year-old's condition. Considering Winslow already missed another extended period of action earlier this season with a bone bruise in his lower back, expect the Heat to proceed cautiously with his rehab program. He'll most likely remain sidelined through the All-Star break.
