Heat's Justise Winslow: Not playing Monday

The Heat list Winslow (back) as out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Winslow was expected to be re-evaluated over the weekend following a two-week shutdown period, but the Heat have yet to comment on the 23-year-old's condition. Considering Winslow already missed another extended period of action earlier this season with a bone bruise in his lower back, expect the Heat to proceed cautiously with his rehab program. He'll most likely remain sidelined through the All-Star break.