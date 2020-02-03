Fernando (calf) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's tilt with the Celtics, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Although he was initially dubbed as questionable, Fernando's calf appears to have tightened up a bit during Monday's shootaround. An official update closer to tipoff should clarify his availability, but, in the case he's held out, look for Damian Jones and Treveon Graham to see some additional run.