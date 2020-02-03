Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Monday
Russell (quad) will not play Monday against the Wizards.
Russell bruised his quad during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers and will miss at least one game as a result. In his absence, Alec Burks is a candidate to see increased run. Russell's next chance to play comes Wednesday in Brooklyn.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Team-high 22•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Logs 28 points, seven dimes•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Drains nine threes in loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Game-high 26•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Goes for 27 in OT loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...