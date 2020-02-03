Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play
Young (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against the Celtics, Saran Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young tweaked his ankle over the weekend, but the situation quickly went from potentially concerning to nothing for the Hawks to be overly concerned about. The All-Star will be in the lineup at his usual point guard spot, and he'll be joined in the backcourt by Jeff Teague, who will start alongside Young for the first time.
