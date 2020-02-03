Play

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out Monday

Thompson will not play in Monday's game against the Knicks due to a sore right quad, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Thompson was not listed on the injury report heading into the evening, so this injury presumably snuck up on him. His absence should free up more playing time for Larry Nance, while John Henson could potentially see some run in the rotation.

