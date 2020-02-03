Suns' Ricky Rubio: Good to go
Rubio (ankle) has been cleared and will start at point guard for Monday's tilt against the Nets.
Rubio missed the Suns' loss to the Bucks on Sunday due to a sore ankle. However, the issue does not appear serious, as he will be back on the court in Brooklyn. Look for him to take on his usual workload, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
