Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable for Tuesday

Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to right shoulder soreness.

Davis continues to be added to the injury report for various ailments, and his latest issue is a sore shoulder. The star forward has played in each of his team's last six contests, averaging 23.7 points. 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists over that stretch.

