Timberwolves' Allen Crabbe: Officially out
Crabbe (kneecap) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Crabbe continues to deal with a left kneecap injury, and he'll miss his third straight matchup as a result. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
