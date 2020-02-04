Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Registers double-double

Towns posted 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 113-109 loss at Sacramento.

Towns has scored 20 or more points in seven straight contests, and he has notched three double-doubles over that span. The Timberwolves might be going nowhere this season, but Towns remains an elite fantasy asset when healthy due to his imposing offensive skill set. The star big man has grabbed at least eight boards and dished out at least three dimes in six of those seven aforementioned games as well.