Hield gathered 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 113-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Hield moved to the bench six games ago due to his shooting struggles, but those problems seem to be on the rear view of late. The star shooting guard is averaging 22.2 points in 26.7 minutes per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 48.4 percent from three-point range since he was moved to the bench. He should remain as a solid fantasy contributor despite his role in the rotation.