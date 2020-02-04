Nuggets' Bol Bol: Remains sidelined
Bol (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Bol has been withheld from action in the G League and the NBA level since Dec. 14 and remains without a clear timeline to resume playing. Consider him week-to-week until the Nuggets relay that he's resumed on-court activity.
