Celtics' Daniel Theis: Won't play Wednesday
Theis (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's matchup against the Magic, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Theis suffered a sprained right ankle during Monday's win over the Hawks and apparently needs at least a game to recover. Teammate Enes Kanter is battling a hip injury, but if the center is eventually deemed available, he could garner a start and see an increased role. Theis' next opportunity to return to the court looms Friday against the Hawks.
