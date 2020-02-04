Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Wednesday

Winslow (back) won't play in Wednesday's contest against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There was previous speculation that Winslow wouldn't travel with the Heat on their upcoming five-game road trip out west, and it appears likely that'll indeed happen. Officially ruled out for Wednesday's matchup, Winslow will presumably be considered doubtful at best for Friday's slate in Sacramento, although it's highly unlikely the guard participates in any of the Heat's next five games.