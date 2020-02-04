Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Wednesday

Bembry (hand) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site report.

The absence will mark Bembry's eighth consecutive game missed due to a right hand injury. His next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Celtics.

