Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Questionable Wednesday
Barea (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
The veteran guard picked up the left ankle sprain Monday against the Pacers and may not be able to play Wednesday. Seth Curry (knee) is also questionable, which could mean increased run for Jalen Brunson and Ryan Broekhoff.
