Lakers' Anthony Davis: In starting lineup
Davis (shoulder) has been cleared to play and start in Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
No surprise here, as Davis was listed as probable heading into the game. He figures to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
