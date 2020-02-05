Lakers' LeBron James: Flirts with triple-double in win

James poured in 36 points (12-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT) to go with nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Spurs.

James supplied his second-highest scoring output of the season when the Lakers needed him the most, with 19 of his points coming in the fourth quarter. He's been even more of a stat-sheet-stuffing machine of late than usual, registering two triple-doubles over his last five outings and averaging 25.8 points, 9.6 assists, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 triples and 1.0 steal per game during that stretch.