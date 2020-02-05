Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out again Wednesday

Millsap (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz.

A lingering left knee issue will keep Millsap sidelined for a 16th straight game. With Jerami Grant and Michael Porter both nursing ankle injuries, the Nuggets could be forced to play small Wednesday. Millsap's next chance to take the court will come Saturday in Phoenix.

