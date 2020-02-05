Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Out again Wednesday
Millsap (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Jazz.
A lingering left knee issue will keep Millsap sidelined for a 16th straight game. With Jerami Grant and Michael Porter both nursing ankle injuries, the Nuggets could be forced to play small Wednesday. Millsap's next chance to take the court will come Saturday in Phoenix.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...