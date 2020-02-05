Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Wednesday
Barea (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Barea sprained his ankle during Monday's game against the Pacers and will miss at least one game as a result. With Luka Doncic (ankle) and Seth Curry (knee) also sidelined, the likes of Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson should handle the majority of point guard duties Wednesday.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...