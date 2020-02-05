Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Won't play Wednesday

Barea (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Barea sprained his ankle during Monday's game against the Pacers and will miss at least one game as a result. With Luka Doncic (ankle) and Seth Curry (knee) also sidelined, the likes of Delon Wright and Jalen Brunson should handle the majority of point guard duties Wednesday.

