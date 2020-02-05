Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable for Thursday
Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Thursday's action against the Pelicans.
Satoransky continues to play through a left ankle injury, and Thursday should be no exception. Over the past five games, he's averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.0 minutes.
