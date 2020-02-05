Play

Bulls' Tomas Satoransky: Probable for Thursday

Satoransky (ankle) is probable for Thursday's action against the Pelicans.

Satoransky continues to play through a left ankle injury, and Thursday should be no exception. Over the past five games, he's averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories