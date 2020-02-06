Celtics' Enes Kanter: Joins starting five
Kanter is starting at center Wednesday against the Magic.
Kanter will draw the start Monday in place of the injured Daniel Theis (ankle). In four previous starts this season, the big man is averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.3 minutes.
