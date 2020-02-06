Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Ruled out Wednesday
Beverley (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Miami, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley appeared to re-aggravate a groin issue that kept him from playing in three games last month, though official details on the severity of the injury remain unclear. Until the team provides an update on his status, the veteran guard can be considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's game against Minnesota.
