Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Won't play Thursday
Trier (illness) is out Thursday against the Magic.
As expected, Trier will miss another game due to an illness, and he hasn't played since Jan. 18. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Saturday against the Pistons.
