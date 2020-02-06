Mavericks' Seth Curry: Questionable for Friday
Curry (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Curry has missed the past two games as he recovers from left knee soreness, though he could make his return Friday. More information may arrive following the Mavericks' Friday morning shootaround.
