Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Thursday
Davis (shoulder) will be available for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis has been nursing a shoulder issue for most of the season but will take the court Thursday as expected. Over his last five games, Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 32.8 minutes.
