Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Friday
Brown (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Brown tweaked his right ankle during Wednesday's win over the Magic and -- depending on how the issue responds over the next 24 hours -- could be forced to sit out Friday as a result. Look for an update from the team following its morning shootaround to clarify Brown's availability.
