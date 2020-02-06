Play

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Friday

Brown (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Brown tweaked his right ankle during Wednesday's win over the Magic and -- depending on how the issue responds over the next 24 hours -- could be forced to sit out Friday as a result. Look for an update from the team following its morning shootaround to clarify Brown's availability.

