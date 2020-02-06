Hawks' Cam Reddish: Unlikely to play Friday
Reddish (concussion) is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Reddish has missed the past two games while going through concussion protocol, and he's expected to miss another game on Friday. Assuming that's the case, his next chance to take the court arrives Sunday against the Knicks.
