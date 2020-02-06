Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Friday
Bembry (hand) is out Friday against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Bembry, who has been sidelined since Jan. 22, continues to miss time with a hand injury. His next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Knicks.
