Pacers' T.J. Warren: Questionable Friday
Warren (concussion) is considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Toronto.
Warren has missed the last two games since suffering the concussion on Feb. 1 against the Knicks, but he was able to go through some limited work earlier in the week, so there's hope that he'll be able to return to the floor Friday night. Prior to the concussion, Warren had started every game this season.
