Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Returns to G League
Johnson was assigned to the G League on Friday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Johnson joined the parent club Jan. 22 and appeared in two games since receiving the callup. The 20-year-old will return to Austin, where he's averaging 20.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 27 games.
