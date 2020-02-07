Play

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Friday

Brown (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old picked up the right ankle injury during Wednesday's win over the Magic and will miss at least one game as a result. Marcus Smart (thigh) will play and is a likely candidate to join the starting five with Brown sidelined.

