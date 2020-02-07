Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Posts double-double

Lillard delivered 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-117 win over the Spurs.

Lillard's seven turnovers tied for his second-highest mark of the season, but the star point turned it up a notch late in the game and carried the Blazers to another win. He might have scored under 30 points for the second straight game, but Lillard has scored 20 or more in 17 straight games while dishing out seven or more assists in all but three games during that stretch. Aside from scoring at a stellar level almost on a nightly basis, Lillard is also averaging a career-best 8.0 assists per game in 2019-20.