Spurs' Chimezie Metu: Sent to G League
Metu was assigned to the G League on Friday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
The 22-year-old was recalled to the parent club Jan. 22 and appeared in four games over the last two weeks. Metu is averaging 15.9 points. 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks in 15 games with the Austin Spurs.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...