Metu was assigned to the G League on Friday, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

The 22-year-old was recalled to the parent club Jan. 22 and appeared in four games over the last two weeks. Metu is averaging 15.9 points. 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks in 15 games with the Austin Spurs.