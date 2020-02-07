Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Cleared to play
Huerter (hip) is available Friday against the Celtics.
As expected, Huerter will take the court despite a hip injury. Over the past six games, he's averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 37.7 minutes.
