Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Sent to G League
Schofield was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Schofield joined the Wizards at the end of January and logged five minutes over his four games with the team. The 22-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 23 games for the Capital City Go-Go.
