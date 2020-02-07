Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Recalled from G League
Schofield has been recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Schofield last played for the Wizards on Jan. 30, when he saw three minutes. It's possible he sees similar action Friday.
More News
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Sent to G League•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Returns from G League•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Back in G League•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Recalled by parent club•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Leads team in G League loss•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Sent to Go-Go•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...